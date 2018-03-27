Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills Senior Center to offer course on managing chronic diseases

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Penn Hills Senior at 147 Jefferson Road.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-reciew
Penn Hills Senior at 147 Jefferson Road.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Penn Hills Senior Center will host a six-week course aimed at teaching seniors how to better manage chronic diseases.

The free program, “Better Choices, Better Health,” will focus on techniques to deal with chronic medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and arthritis.

Some of the skills taught include:

• Distraction techniques to help manage pain

• Relaxation techniques

• Guidelines about healthy eating

• How to communicate more effectively with family, friends, and health professionals

• Breathing techniques

• How to make weekly action plans and goals

The course was originally developed by a Stanford University professor, who also studied the outcomes of the program, according to the website. Those who have participated in it “demonstrated significant improvements in exercise ... and self-reported general health. They also spent fewer days in the hospital.”

It has been funded by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania since 2010, according to Michael Smith, the Better Choices, Better Health coordinator. Smith said there are 15 organizations hosting the program in the Pittsburgh area this spring and that they try to keep the number of participants between 10 and 20.

Lena Natalia, a spokeswoman with the Penn Hills Senior Center, said the center has 10 signed up so far.

The program is open to all adults with chronic diseases. To register, call Lena Natalia at 412-244-3405.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

