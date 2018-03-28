Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Black Dog Wine Co. sets opening date in Penn Hills

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Black Dog Wine Co. will open a satellite store in Penn Hills in March.
Black Dog Wine Co. will open a satellite store in Penn Hills in March.

The Black Dog Wine Company will open its doors to Penn Hills for the first time on Saturday, March 31.

“It's been a lot of hard work since October, but we're finally ready to open and we're so excited about it,” said Mark Rozum, owner of the winery.

Rozum and his wife started the winery out of their garage in North Fayette two years ago. They plan to move into a main winery building in Steubenville next month.

During warmer months, the store will have outdoor seating and food from Rollin' BBQ.

The winery lists nine varieties on its website. Rozum said he gets his grapes from farms in Pennsylvania and the Finger Lakes in New York, a region famous for its vineyards.

The store's grand opening will conicide with the Penn Hills Lawn and Garden Center's Easter Celebration, when it will introduce a new addition on the second floor: The Steel Goat Market Place. It features items like wreaths, swags, cemetery florals, handmade soaps and other decor items.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

