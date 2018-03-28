Black Dog Wine Co. sets opening date in Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Black Dog Wine Company will open its doors to Penn Hills for the first time on Saturday, March 31.

“It's been a lot of hard work since October, but we're finally ready to open and we're so excited about it,” said Mark Rozum, owner of the winery.

Rozum and his wife started the winery out of their garage in North Fayette two years ago. They plan to move into a main winery building in Steubenville next month.

During warmer months, the store will have outdoor seating and food from Rollin' BBQ.

The winery lists nine varieties on its website. Rozum said he gets his grapes from farms in Pennsylvania and the Finger Lakes in New York, a region famous for its vineyards.

The store's grand opening will conicide with the Penn Hills Lawn and Garden Center's Easter Celebration, when it will introduce a new addition on the second floor: The Steel Goat Market Place. It features items like wreaths, swags, cemetery florals, handmade soaps and other decor items.

