Another memorial bench will be installed at Penn Hills High School

A new memorial bench will be installed at Penn Hills High School courtesy of the Nate Ferraco family.

Ferraco , a Penn Hills valedictorian and three-sport stand out, died at the age of 18 in a car crash in Butler County January 2016.

The school board recently accepted the donation, estimated at $1,350, through the Nate Ferraco Memorial Fund.

It will be placed at the entrance of the school at 309 Collins Drive, opposite the Fallen Indians bench.

“I think aesthetically it adds to the site, and I think it's a wonderful gesture,” Superintendent Nancy Hines said.

The original 8-foot-long red bench was a student-led project designed to honor their late classmates.

Ferraco's bench is expected to serve the same purpose with the same look, with a small plaque marking the fund's donation.

It has yet to be installed. The Ferraco family declined to comment.

