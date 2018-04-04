Businessman moving on after Penn Hills council rejects liquor license request

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A businessman is ditching plans to open a restaurant in a vacant building on Verona Road after Penn Hills council recently denied his request for a liquor license transfer.

Malcom Snyder, 46, said he's now looking elsewhere for a place to fulfill what he called his dream of opening a bar and restaurant.

“I'm in Pittsburgh right now looking at another place,” he said. “I'm going to get less push back if I stay in Pittsburgh.”

Snyder said he is a school teacher and a landlord in the city and owns a car body shop in East Liberty.

Council denied the liquor license transfer in part because Snyder did not have detailed plans ready for the former commercial print shop. Snyder said he wasn't going to spend money developing plans until he had liquor license approval.

Mayor Sara Kuhn said she wanted more assurance that the proposed bar and restaurant wouldn't attract a criminal element to the area.

“I have to have some clarification and assurance that this isn't going to contribute to the problem that we already have,” Mayor Sara Kuhn said. “It's nothing personal, it's not that I don't want economic development, it's not that I don't want new establishments.”

Kuhn said historically there have been problems — including incidents involving drugs and shootings — on that stretch of Verona Road, which is close to high-crime neighborhoods in the city of Pittsburgh.

Councilwoman Catherine Sapp added that some residents in the area have told her they live in fear of bullets coming through the windows of their homes.

But Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said that area of his municipality has not recently been a hotbed of problems.

Businesses near the vacant building — which is between Mt. Carmel and Lincoln roads — include a glass block installation company, a tire center, a bar and a private firemen's club.

“It's been quite a while since we've had a call down there. The bar ... everyone is quiet there. And the firemen's club, no calls there. We haven't had any break-ins or anything for a while,” Burton said. “I'm not sure what they're basing their comments on.”

Snyder doesn't get it, either.

“They denied me because of other people, not because of anything that I did,” Snyder said.

Snyder said if crime is a problem in the area, council should focus on clamping down on that, not people who want to open a business in the community.

“That's pretty damn unfair,” he said.

Snyder considered appealing the municipality's decision, but said it's not worth the headache.

“I'm not sure how that would come out. And I don't have the energy to do that,” he said.

