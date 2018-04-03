Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills adopts law to stop bullying

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Penn Hills Municipal Building on Frankstown Road.
Tribune-Review
Penn Hills has become the third municipality in Allegheny County to abolish bullying recently.

Council unanimously approved the ordinance that outlaws the practice at a Monday meeting.

The law applies to all Penn Hills residents and it also fines parents of bullies.

“Bullying is not just a child problem. Adults are just as at fault … people can bully no matter what age they are,” said Mayor Sara Kuhn.

She commended the Penn Hills School District for implementing its own policy, but said it was time for that to extend outside of the hallways. In Pennsylvania, schools are required to provide written policies to students addressing how to make complaints about harassment.

If a child under 18 is accused of bullying, the parent or guardian will get a written warning. If the child bullies again, the parent will be given a fine of no more than $600 or be required to complete 40 hours of community service.

Mark Brodnicki said students and parents need to speak up when they see bullying for the law to work properly.

“Other people need to be aware of what's going on, otherwise this is just words on paper,” he said.

The ordinance defines bullying as a form of harassment that is intended to intimidate, emotionally abuse, defame or threaten another person for no legitimate purpose.

Sharpsburg was the second municipality in Allegheny County to adopt a bullying ordinance. Brentwood passed a similar law in June 2014.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

