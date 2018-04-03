Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills resident Emily Weiss wins Scholastic Gold Medal

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
Shady Side Academy senior Emily Weiss won a national Gold Medal in the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
Shady Side Academy senior and Penn Hills resident Emily Weiss won a national Gold Medal in the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Weiss' written piece, “Androgynous: A More Complete Definition,” won in the flash fiction writing category and qualified her to participate in New York City at the June 7 national ceremony at Carnegie Hall.

“I feel so honored to have won an award at the national level at all, let alone a gold medal,” Weiss said.

“I feel very appreciated as a writer. Especially since I am a senior, winning this award feels as though I'm being recognized not only for my work on this piece of writing, but for the culmination of all of my efforts throughout high school.

“The timing makes it seem symbolic of my personal and artistic growth.”

Weiss wrote her piece in a style that combined prose and poetry and said it explored how it might feel to be mistaken for the opposite gender.

Weiss said she finds androgynous people to be beautiful but that the word is often not fully understood.

It was written as an assignment for a class taught by SSA Senior School English teacher Liz Garvey.

Weiss was one of 16 SSA students who won Scholastic Art and Writing Awards at the regional level, and one of seven students whose works won regional Gold Keys to advance for judging in the national competition.

Founded in 1923, the awards recognize the vision, ingenuity and talent of youth while providing opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated.

Notable past winners include Andy Warhol, Truman Capote and Stephen King.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

