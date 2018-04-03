Assault and drug cases among those recently handled by Judge DeLuca in Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Tucker Strothers, 21, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Oct. 17.

• Corey Kemp, 27, of Pittsburgh on charges of simple assault, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, harassment, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, passing when prohibited and careless driving. Charges were filed Oct. 17.

• Eric Givens, 27, of Penn Hills on charges of vehicle turning left, failure to perform duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, three counts of possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Feb. 22.

• Amber Rose Williams, 24, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and improper screening. Charges were filed March 19.

Waived preliminary hearings

• John Morris, 49, of Plum on a charge of possession of controlled substances. The charge was were filed Feb. 22, 2017.

• Rashad Newsom, 19, of Penn Hills on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, three counts of terroristic threats and three counts of simple assault. Charges were filed Dec. 10.

• Alexander Zourelias Jr., 41, of Verona on charges of harassment and providing false reports. Verona police filed the charges Dec. 10.

Zourelias went before the judge on another case. He waived a hearing on charges of stalking, harassment and criminal mischief. Verona police filed the charges Feb. 12.

• Rainy Woods, 41, of Penn Hills on charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed Jan. 16.

• Ricardo Lee Arnold, 47, of Aliquippa on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 15.

• Raymond Crumby, 55, of Penn Hills on charges of improper sunscreening, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 15.

• Jordan Marcel Woodbury, 24, of West Mifflin on charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Feb. 19.

• Roderick Alfred Hayes, 65, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed March 6.