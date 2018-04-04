Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills EMS picks national union to spur contract talks

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Penn Hills EMS members receive a new charter with the International Association of Fire Fighters. From left, Vice President of Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Local No. 1 John Gardell, President of Professional Association of Paramedics Bret London, IAFF Mid-Atlantic Vice President Andrew Pantelis, Penn Hills Paramedic Augustine Zampitelloa III and Vice President of Professional Association of Paramedics Vincent Tomko.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills EMS members receive a new charter with the International Association of Fire Fighters. From left, Vice President of Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Local No. 1 John Gardell, President of Professional Association of Paramedics Bret London, IAFF Mid-Atlantic Vice President Andrew Pantelis, Penn Hills Paramedic Augustine Zampitelloa III and Vice President of Professional Association of Paramedics Vincent Tomko.

Updated 18 hours ago

The Penn Hills EMS joined the International Association of Fire Fighters union recently with hopes it can negotiate a contract with the municipality that expired more than a year ago.

Local union representative Vincent Tomko, vice president of the Professional Association of Paramedics, said the division is asking for a raise, more staff and removal of mandate requiring workers to live within Penn Hills.

“Other departments got between 2.5 and 3 percent raises this year,” Tomko said. “We just want something comparable.”

According to Tomko, the last raise his division received was in 2016.

Paramedics in Penn Hills start at $21 an hour; the highest paid employee makes $28.50 an hour, Tomko said. There are 13 full-time and 11 part-time paramedics, and three part-time emergency medical technicians in the union. In Pennsylvania, EMTs are two certifications below paramedics.

The Penn Hills EMS has operated under the local Professional Association of Paramedics union since 1975, Tomko said. They are still part of the union, but the IAFF offers better representation and additional resources like training, he said.

“We support local affiliates, get fair wages for them – better job security,” said Andrew Pantelis, district vice president of the IAFF mid-Atlantic region that covers five states and Washington, D.C.

Tomko said the Penn Hills Manager Mohammad Rayan did not renew the collective bargaining agreement in January last year and there have been no contract negotiations since then. A meeting between Rayan and negotiators has not been scheduled, Tomko said. Rayan did not return a call for comment.

“I don't know why he wouldn't renew it,” Tomko said. “But I think he has no understanding on how we truly function. He hasn't approached us at any time. He looks at what his cost is and how he can snip off the little pieces of budget to make it better for him, and what he thinks makes it better for the municipality.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me