Penn Hills EMS picks national union to spur contract talks

The Penn Hills EMS joined the International Association of Fire Fighters union recently with hopes it can negotiate a contract with the municipality that expired more than a year ago.

Local union representative Vincent Tomko, vice president of the Professional Association of Paramedics, said the division is asking for a raise, more staff and removal of mandate requiring workers to live within Penn Hills.

“Other departments got between 2.5 and 3 percent raises this year,” Tomko said. “We just want something comparable.”

According to Tomko, the last raise his division received was in 2016.

Paramedics in Penn Hills start at $21 an hour; the highest paid employee makes $28.50 an hour, Tomko said. There are 13 full-time and 11 part-time paramedics, and three part-time emergency medical technicians in the union. In Pennsylvania, EMTs are two certifications below paramedics.

The Penn Hills EMS has operated under the local Professional Association of Paramedics union since 1975, Tomko said. They are still part of the union, but the IAFF offers better representation and additional resources like training, he said.

“We support local affiliates, get fair wages for them – better job security,” said Andrew Pantelis, district vice president of the IAFF mid-Atlantic region that covers five states and Washington, D.C.

Tomko said the Penn Hills Manager Mohammad Rayan did not renew the collective bargaining agreement in January last year and there have been no contract negotiations since then. A meeting between Rayan and negotiators has not been scheduled, Tomko said. Rayan did not return a call for comment.

“I don't know why he wouldn't renew it,” Tomko said. “But I think he has no understanding on how we truly function. He hasn't approached us at any time. He looks at what his cost is and how he can snip off the little pieces of budget to make it better for him, and what he thinks makes it better for the municipality.”

