Penn Hills groups rally to pick up litter through April

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the snow recedes, litter is revealed in Penn Hills. During April, three groups have organized to clean it all up.

Each event will provide volunteers with snacks, water and supplies needed to pick up trash. Below is a list with all the information.

• Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group, April 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the corner of Long and Paris roads. Participants will pick up litter along Long Road. Those who plan on participating are also asked to RSVP to PHantilittergroup@gmail.com.

• Crescent Hills Civic Association, April 21 from 8 to 10 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the Crescent Hills Park, from which they will travel to Lime Hollow Road to pick up litter along that road. Some participants will also pick up litter along Rodi Road.

• Penn Hills Parks and Recreation Department, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to meet at Universal Park to be given road assignments.

Faith Milazzo of Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group said the more who participate in these events, the better.

“We all want to help make Penn Hills a nice community. So picking up litter is a pretty simple thing to do. I would love to see Penn Hills officials show up to these events,” she said.

Councilman John Petrucci said he is impressed by the concerted effort to clean up litter in Penn Hills.

“There's a lot of trash and debris out there to clean up. Hopefully we can do this every year. This is our community, so there needs to be a joint effort on this to get it all cleaned up,” he said.

Information on other litter pick-up events through April can be sent to the Tribune-Review's events email at announcements@tribweb.com.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.