Penn Hills regulates dumpster container usage in residential areas

Penn Hills adopted an ordinance recently that regulates dumpster containers in residential areas.

The ordinance requires residents to purchase a $25 permit before using a dumpster or Bagster, what is described as a “dumpster in a bag” by Waste Management.

It prohibits residents from placing the containers on public property, streets, municipal right of ways, sidewalks and they cannot sit closer than six feet from a curb.

People are now not allowed to use metal dumpsters for longer than 30 days unless they are granted permission. For Bagsters, that time limit is 14 days.

For every day over those limits, violators would be subject to a $1,000 fine.

