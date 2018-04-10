Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Teachers praise 'flexible seating' in two Penn Hills classrooms

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Penn Hills Elementary kindergarteners Ahja Barron, 6, and Olivia Jagger, 5, sit on superhero stools as part of a new flexible seating method introduced this school year.
Michael DiVittorio
Penn Hills Elementary kindergarteners Ahja Barron, 6, and Olivia Jagger, 5, sit on superhero stools as part of a new flexible seating method introduced this school year.
Penn Hills second grader Jacoury Parks, 7, gives a thumbs up as he and his classmates pick their chairs as part of a flexible seating initiative.
Michael DiVittorio
Penn Hills second grader Jacoury Parks, 7, gives a thumbs up as he and his classmates pick their chairs as part of a flexible seating initiative.

Updated 13 hours ago

There are no assigned desks or seating charts in the classrooms of Penn Hills elementary teachers Amy Yohe and Julie Erdelyi.

Kids sit on yoga mats, fitness balls, pillows, stools or bean bags in front of tables large and small. Or they can stand at a plastic elevated work station if they choose. It is all up to them.

"It gives them ownership," Yohe said about flexible seating used in her kindergarten class. "They make friends quicker, because they get to pick their seats daily. There's less conflict. Some pick the same seats. Others are different every day."

Yohe has been a teacher for 25 years and Erdelyi, who teaches second grade and is in her 16th year in the classroom, are both trying the flexible seating experiment for the first time. It is a growing trend regionally and across the country - and not without its skeptics and detractors - but both of the Penn Hills teachers have found nothing but benefits since starting to use flexible seating.

"We really have found this to be very beneficial to our students," Erdelyi said. "It helps them focus. I've noticed that my students have done a lot better with their work because they're able to be independent ... they're comfortable."

Principal Kristin Brown commended the teachers' initiative.

"We encourage teachers to try new ideas and think outside the box to support student achievement," Brown said.

Erdelyi used crowdfunding to get donations for mats, wobble stools, cushions and bungee desks, which have straps at the bottom to hold the feet of students when they sit. Yohe got creative and made superhero stools out of kitty litter containers and fabric.

Students in both classrooms liked the choices each teacher provided to them.

"The reason why I like the seats is we can pick whatever seats we want and wherever we sit," kindergartner Maddox Wetmore said.

When second-grader Mariah Neal, 7, talked about flexible seating, you could hear the enthusiasm in her voice.

"I'm not the kind of person who just does one thing and stays in one place and does only one thing one day. I like to do lots of stuff. I'm an adventurer," she said. "I like to use these chairs because I like to explore."

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me