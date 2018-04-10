Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Imaginations run wild at Penn Hills Invention Convention

Lillian Dedomenic | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Imaginations ran wild at the Penn Hills Elementary Invention Convention last week. Roman Rogozinski adjusts the pulley system on his Mega Crusher with the help of Hunter Boyd. Students were challenged to create an invention that not only solved a problem but was also marketable. Judging took place, April 4-5.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Fifth-grader Roman Rogozinski demonstrates the Mega Crusher he helped create at the Penn Hills Elementary Invention Convention last week.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Fifth-grader Roman Rogozinski demonstrates the Mega Crusher he helped create at the Penn Hills Elementary Invention Convention last week.

Imaginations ran wild at the Penn Hills Elementary Invention Convention last week.

Students were challenged to create an invention that not only solved a problem but was also marketable. Judging took place Wednesday and Thursday at the elementary school.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

