Human remains under county investigation found in woods behind Community Supermarket

Penn Hills police got a call Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. from a hiker who said he had found bones in woods behind the Community Supermarket off Milltown Road.

He didn't know if they belonged to a deer or a human, said Penn Hills Lieutenant Robert Myers.

“He was in the woods with binoculars scouting for deer,” Myers said. “He said he thought he came across skeletal remains.”

Myers said the police department gets called from time to time when people think they find human bones.

“So they call us and we go down and see,” he said, adding he was one of the officers that responded to the call.

Myers declined to release the hiker's name because of an ongoing investigation.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Division is investigating. Lieutenant Andrew Schurman from county police did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office determined Wednesday the bones belonged to a human.

