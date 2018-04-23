Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills school officials eye staff, program cuts

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
The Penn Hills School District administration building.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
The Penn Hills School District administration building.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penn Hills School District officials are considering furloughing teachers and other program cuts to help close an $8.7 million shortfall in the 2018-19 budget.

School directors approved a resolution in a 7-1 vote Monday to notify the state Department of Education about proposed program changes. Board President Erin Vecchio dissented, and member Evelyn Herbert was absent.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said no furloughs have been decided, but the district had to approve the resolution to meet a notification deadline.

Board Vice President Denise Graham-Shealy said she wants to see more data and information about positions on the list before any are eliminated.

“We're turning people's lives upside down for no reason in most cases, so we really need to look at how we do this furlough and why,” she said.

Proposed program changes were posted online . They include elimination of a staff position related to hearing impaired students, plus reading and math coaches, a French World Language position and a half-time athletic director at the middle school. Special education case management and high school and middle school library positions could be altered, as well.

Furlough letters were sent out to teachers, Vecchio said, but it was unclear how many received them.

The district's preliminary budget includes a 1.9093-mill property tax increase, to 29.4663 mills. The hike means the owner of a $75,000 home would pay an additional $113 in taxes annually. The budget is expected to be approved for public inspection May 21 and formally adopted June 25.

Vecchio said she hopes a conclusion to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr.'s office's investigation of district finances could stave off any cuts.

“Families are going to move out of here and go to a different district or send their kids to charter schools, because we keep cutting instead of putting back,” Vecchio said.

The investigation started shortly after the May 2016 release of state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's performance audit of the district, in which he cited fiscal mismanagement, bad business decisions and a lack of oversight.

Vecchio said Zappala contacted the district Monday to ensure them that Penn Hills was a priority, and investigators were working as fast and as diligently as they could.

Zappala spokesman Mike Manko declined to comment Monday night on the investigation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me