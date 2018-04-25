Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills board approves sale of vacant library to auto shop owner

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
The former library on Aster Street that was owned by the Penn Hills School District before its sale was approved in April 2018.
The former library on Aster Street that was owned by the Penn Hills School District before its sale was approved in April 2018.

Penn Hills school board has approved the sale of a library building that has been vacant on Aster Street for more than a decade to the owner of an auto repair shop.

The $62,000 sale to Steve Parko was approved by the school board at a Monday meeting. The property had a market and assessed value of $18,700 when the sale was approved, according to Allegheny County tax records.

“I think we need to sell as much property as we can to get a tax base going, and generate new properties so we can get taxes going in Penn Hills,” board President Erin Vecchio said.

Parko, who owns Allegheny County Customs on Rodi Road in Penn Hills, could not be reached for comment about his plans for the property. Planning Director Chris Blackwell said Parko told him he wants to store cars in the building — something that would require rezoning of the property. The library had operated in the residential zone under a conditional use permit.

Blackwell said a zoning change would be difficult and need council approval. Spot zoning, changing a parcel to something different within a larger zone, would be against municipal planning code.

“An auto-related business would be out of character for that district,” Blackwell said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

