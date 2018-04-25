Penn Hills 'Free Store' closes, donates clothing items to school district

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Free Store in Penn Hills recently closed and donated items it had collected to Linton Middle School to help its clothes closet program grow.

Free Store founder Heather Hopson said volunteers – all moms with full-time jobs – were too busy to keep the operation going.

“We thought the school would have a greater impact,” Hopson said. “They have full-time social workers who know the needs of students and families – they can get to them quicker.”

The store had operated out of a room at the Lincoln Park Community Center on Ridgeview Avenue since November 2016. The store — which was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays — had clothing, diapers, home decorations, luggage, school supplies, toiletries, books, clothes, toys and games to give free to families who needed them.

“Although it is unfortunate that the Free Store closed, we are thrilled that they were kind enough to donate these fixtures and clothes to help the students in our district,” said Penn Hills School District spokeswoman Teresita Kolenchak.

The Free Store donated five clothes racks, two shoe racks, plastic storage bins and three bags of clothes to the school. Non-clothing items were donated to other Free Stores in the region.

The district will use the items in all three buildings, where there are already existing closets for students and their families that have clothes, hygiene items and some toys for elementary students, Kolenchak said.

The district accepts donations to their closets, which are managed by school social workers, from Allegheny Intermediate Unit and staff members.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.