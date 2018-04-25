Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Former Penn Hills School District board and staff members could have delinquent accounts publicized

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
The Penn Hills School District administration building.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
The Penn Hills School District administration building.

Updated 8 hours ago

Former Penn Hills School District board members and staff who owe the district money should pay up or have their accounts publicized.

Current school directors adopted a resolution April 23 to do just that, and pursue any other legal course to collect those funds.

Those with outstanding debt have 10 business days from the board meeting to pay before the district goes public with names, amount owed and what funds were spent on.

Board President Erin Vecchio said at least six people owe several thousand dollars, some delinquent since 2016.

“They went on these conventions and booked first class tickets, upgraded their rooms, took their relatives on taxpayers' expense,” Vecchio said. “I have never seen a receipt from any of them. They robbed the taxpayers and we need the money.”

District spokesperson Teresita Kolenchak said this issue was a legal matter Solicitor Bruce Dice was handling, and declined further comment.

A call to Dice and an email to District Business Manager Eileen Navish about how much money was owed from former board and staff members were not returned Wednesday afternoon.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

