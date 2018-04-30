Eastside Gallery presents 'Artistas de Mayo' exhibit in Forest Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hispanic artists Victor Beltran, Adalberto Ortiz and Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer will be featured at the Eastside Gallery's “Artistas de Mayo” exhibit, which will run through mid-June.

An opening reception for the exhibit will take place Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the gallery, 4240 Greensburg Pike in Forest Hills.

The exhibit also features works by Adrienne Heinrich, Debra Platt, Susan Laansma Pollins, Phiris Kathryn Sickels and Kathleen Zimbicki.

Victor Beltran

Victor Beltran is an accomplished artist, architect and art teacher. He has won numerous awards and has exhibited in the US including at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador in the Peruvian Embassy Gallery, and Brazil. A native of Lima, Peru, Victor has over 45 years of experience in architecture, illustration, and watercolor. Victor is an accomplished watercolorist and teacher and past Vice-President of the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society.

Adalberto Ortiz

Adalberto Ortiz lives and works in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He has had a varied career as a set designer working in theatre and TV, as an art director, and as a graphic designer. He has continuously produced fine art, work both as a painter and a skilled 3d computer modeler, often merging these skills with his fine artwork.

Adalberto was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in New York City. He attended the High School of Music and Art in Manhattan, majored in art at The City University of New York, and a Master of Fine Arts degree in theatre design from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. He has taught scenic design at Seton Hill University in Greensburg and at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, both in Pennsylvania.

Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer

Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer has been working as an artist, primarily as a painter, and designer for over 15 years. A native of Palmira, Colombia, Sheila graduated with a degree in Architectural Design from the Fundación Academia de Dibujo Profesional. She also studied Fine Arts at the Instituto Departamental de Bellas Artes in Cali, Colombia. Sheila is a 2017 Flight School Fellow, an initiative of Pittsburgh Center For The Arts / Pittsburgh Filmmakers and Creative Capital.

The exhibit will be open through June 16. For more, see Eastside Gallery's website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.