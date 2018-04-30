Anonymous donors cover Penn Hills charter school students' trip to nation's capital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anonymous donors have paid the way for Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship students to go to the nation's capital.

Eighth graders will tour the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the White House and other monuments and museums in Washington, D.C. May 16-18.

The trip is park of English language arts teacher Kailey Tritt's lesson plans, which included reading literature like “Number the Stars” by Lois Lowry and “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

She posted the trip on donorschoose.org , an educational crowd funding website, to offset the youths' costs.

“In just two days, $1,200 was fulfilled by only four donors,” she said. “The outside experience makes learning more authentic. Reading literature is important, but to actually be immersed within it makes the learning meaningful.”

Donor's Choose was started in 2000 by Charles Best, a history teacher at a Bronx public high school. It has fulfilled more than 600,000 classroom projects.

More information about the charter school is available at phcharter.org .