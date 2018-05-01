Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Verona VFD has a new fire truck

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
Verona Fire Chief Ray Suchevich and assistant chief Mark McClelland stand by the department's new fire truck.
Verona Fire Chief Ray Suchevich and assistant chief Mark McClelland stand by the department's new fire truck.

Verona volunteer firefighters recently acquired a new engine for its 14 member department.

The 2018 Toyne fire truck will officially be put into service this month. It was purchased by the borough through a seven-year $470,000 loan through Standard Bank.

“With this truck we'll be able to continue to provide service to the communities that we serve,” Chief Ray Suchevich said. “We're very lucky with the borough and council. They've been real generous to us over the years.

Borough Manager Jerry Kenna said the borough sold a 1972 Mack fire truck for $3,800 to help offset the cost, which was first budgeted in 2016.

The truck was purchased from Breda, Iowa and has all the latest technology and equipment to meet National Fire Protection Association standards, Suchevich said.

Features include LED scene lighting, 1,500-feet of 4-inch supply hose, security sensors and internet access.

Approximately $110,000 went to the truck so far through Verona's capital reserve fund. The borough also owns a 2004 Toyne engine. Verona VFD responds to approximately 125 calls annually and serves Verona, Oakmont and Penn Hills.

The department's accepting applications for volunteers. Call 412-828-3036 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

