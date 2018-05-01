Penn Hills charter school to march against bullying

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at the Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship will march around the building on Friday to send a message: bullying is not OK.

But the students aren't just marching.

“Each grade level will participate in the school's take on ‘Dancing with the Stars' as they perform dances and popular songs with anti-bullying messages,” said a news release issued by the school.

The sixth annual March Against Bullying is part of the school's participation in the national Olweus program aimed at helping students recognize bullying, identify the warning signs and understand its impact. Following the 30-minute march that starts at 9:45 a.m., students will participate in team building activities and a Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports carnival. The carnival will feature games, face painting and treats from a Kona Ice Truck.

“This event is highly anticipated each year by our students,” said Mishelle Rayburg, Olweus Coordinator & Trainer and PHCSE, “Our students are very passionate about anti-bullying and we hope they share this message with those around them.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.