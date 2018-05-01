Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills charter school to march against bullying

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Participants pose for the camera during a previous anti-bullying walk.
Penn Hills charter school | Facebook
Participants pose for the camera during a previous anti-bullying walk.

Updated 3 hours ago

Students at the Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship will march around the building on Friday to send a message: bullying is not OK.

But the students aren't just marching.

“Each grade level will participate in the school's take on ‘Dancing with the Stars' as they perform dances and popular songs with anti-bullying messages,” said a news release issued by the school.

The sixth annual March Against Bullying is part of the school's participation in the national Olweus program aimed at helping students recognize bullying, identify the warning signs and understand its impact. Following the 30-minute march that starts at 9:45 a.m., students will participate in team building activities and a Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports carnival. The carnival will feature games, face painting and treats from a Kona Ice Truck.

“This event is highly anticipated each year by our students,” said Mishelle Rayburg, Olweus Coordinator & Trainer and PHCSE, “Our students are very passionate about anti-bullying and we hope they share this message with those around them.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me