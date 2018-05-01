Drugs and DUI cases in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Mark Allen Bechler, 61, of Export on charges of home improvement fraud and theft by deception. Wilkins Township police filed the charges Jan. 3.

• Christopher James Miyares, 34, of Pittsburgh on charges of kidnapping for ransom, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment and driving with a suspended license. Wilkins Township police filed the charges March 8.

• Sherry Sorg, 46, of Verona on charges of stalking, harassment and driving with a suspended license. Verona police filed the charges Feb. 12.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Vincente Antonio Hanley, 23, of Verona on charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed Feb. 11.

• Rodney Johnson, 42, of Plum on charges of driving with a suspended license and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed March 30.