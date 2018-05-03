Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

American Legion Post 351 in Penn Hills seeks help to place flags

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Flags on the graves of servicemen at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Penn Hills. American Legion Post 351 members have been placing the flags in preparation for Memorial Day for more than 50 years.
Submitted
Flags on the graves of servicemen at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Penn Hills. American Legion Post 351 members have been placing the flags in preparation for Memorial Day for more than 50 years.

Updated 5 hours ago

Volunteers are needed to help keep an American Legion's tradition of planting flags on veterans' graves alive.

Members of Post 351 in Penn Hills have made the trek to Mt. Carmel and Homewood cemeteries to place the nation's symbol at the final resting place of soldiers the Saturday before Memorial Day for more than a decade.

“This is to honor those veterans who are no longer with us,” Post finance officer and former Air Force military police officer William Dudick said. “We're doing it for Memorial Day. It's a day to remember those who have fallen in battle or through the years who have died.”

They seek help from Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, churches, other organizations and volunteers because of decreased enrollment and increased age of its members.

The post — one of the oldest in the state — was established in 1919 in Homewood and moved to Verona Road in Penn Hills in 1967. Membership has gone from about 800 service members in the 1970s to less than 200 now.

“We had a drop in our population,” he said. “It's difficult for us to hit both cemeteries. You can't traipse all over a cemetery like you used to. We try to get to as many spots as possible.”

Dudick said about 20 members and 40 other volunteers participated last year, and he hopes more show up this time around.

“People on Memorial Day thank you for your service, but let's look at the ones who are no longer here,” he said.

Those who want to join in the flag placement can meet up at the legion at 8:30 a.m. May 19 at 4491 Verona Road.

The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon. A lunch will be served at the post's social hall afterward.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me