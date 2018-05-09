Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Families moves to Penn Hills

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Allegheny County CYF facility move to 10700 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Photo taken Tuesday, May 5, 2018. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Allegheny County's eastern regional office of children, youth and families has moved to Penn Hills.

The Penn Hills Community Development Corporation, along with elected officials and community members, welcomed the agency recently during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 10700 Frankstown Road, which will house 225 agency employees.

Dr. Walter Howard Smith, CYF's deputy director, said the move is part of the agency's effort to be closer to families in need.

“Our data shows a transition of families moving to the suburbs that need resources,” Smith said, adding that 61 percent of Allegheny County residents living in poverty are now living in suburban neighborhoods, citing a study published by the agency in March.

“We think that we should be located where our families are,” he said.

The move took place in February. The office relocated from its former office building on Point Breeze's North Lexington Street. The new home in Penn Hills will include services like staff training and intake for new child abuse and neglect cases, Smith said.

The agency also plans to move 52 agency employees to an office building at 10 Duff Road later this year. Smith said this location will serve as the eastern regional office's family court room and as an adoption services and family support center.

“This certainly doesn't mean we only serve Penn Hills. We serve Tarentum out of that office, Monroeville – all the eastern neighborhoods,” Smith said. “Having a local presence strengthens the community.”

There are still four regional offices in the county, he said.

“The CDC's board of directors hopes that CYF employees will soon appreciate Penn Hills' vibrant community, patronize our businesses, join local organizations and even consider moving here,” board member Patricia McElligot said in a news release.

The CDC donated food and beverages at the ribbon cutting ceremony that was attended by around 100 people. There were nine local businesses that also sent representatives to make an appearance at the ceremony.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

