Duquesne Light addressing landslide threat along Allegheny River Boulevard

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne Light officials are working on a plan to address landslide concerns along Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills.

Slides occurred last month between Sandy Creek Road and the Giant Eagle plaza, which is in Verona.

“In early April, we were made aware of shifting soil along Allegheny River Boulevard that had the potential to damage our transmission infrastructure,” company spokesperson Jessica Rock said. “As a result, we took immediate action to stabilize the ground and are developing a long-term solution to ensure the safety of residents and nearby properties, and protect our infrastructure from potential future occurrences.”

There were intermittent lane closures around the site so crews could get in and out at the time.

It was unclear if that would be necessary this month.

Rock said there's no completion date for the project, and did not disclose project costs.

Penn Hills code enforcement officer John McCafferty said he spoke with company engineers and the work done so far did not require a permit.

“They put up towers a few years ago,” he said. “They're making sure everything is sound and the hillside is sound. There was some sliding that did occur and impacted two of the homes (nearby), but not severe enough to be evacuated.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.