Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Duquesne Light addressing landslide threat along Allegheny River Boulevard

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Duquesne Light's logo
Duquesne Light
Duquesne Light's logo

Updated 3 hours ago

Duquesne Light officials are working on a plan to address landslide concerns along Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills.

Slides occurred last month between Sandy Creek Road and the Giant Eagle plaza, which is in Verona.

“In early April, we were made aware of shifting soil along Allegheny River Boulevard that had the potential to damage our transmission infrastructure,” company spokesperson Jessica Rock said. “As a result, we took immediate action to stabilize the ground and are developing a long-term solution to ensure the safety of residents and nearby properties, and protect our infrastructure from potential future occurrences.”

There were intermittent lane closures around the site so crews could get in and out at the time.

It was unclear if that would be necessary this month.

Rock said there's no completion date for the project, and did not disclose project costs.

Penn Hills code enforcement officer John McCafferty said he spoke with company engineers and the work done so far did not require a permit.

“They put up towers a few years ago,” he said. “They're making sure everything is sound and the hillside is sound. There was some sliding that did occur and impacted two of the homes (nearby), but not severe enough to be evacuated.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me