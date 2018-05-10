Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills says Bramble Street homeowners must address landslide danger

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Trees and debris fell between 239 and 235 Bramble St. in Penn Hills as a result of a landslide.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Houses at 231, 235 and 239 Bramble St. in Penn Hills were condemned March 30 due to a landslide and remain uninhabitable.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review

Updated 1 hour ago

Three homes along Bramble Street in Penn Hills will remain condemned until property owners can address safety issues caused by a landslide.

The slide occurred March 30 after several days of heavy rains. Trees and debris came down, impacting three properties in the 200 block of Bramble Street.

The municipality deemed those homes unsafe and families have not been allowed to return to their homes.

Penn Hills code enforcement officer John McCafferty said that will not change without word from a geotechnical engineer and completion of any necessary remediation, which is the homeowners' responsibility.

The hillside that slid was between Westminster Drive and Bramble Street.

McCafferty said he spoke with all property owners involved, including one in the 100 block of Westminster that was not condemned, and informed them of what was required by the municipality.

“It's all private property,” he said. “The municipality doesn't own that hillside. Until we get some verification from an engineer that the hillside is stable, it's a dangerous situation.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

