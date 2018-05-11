Looking forward to summer? Here's what Penn Hills Parks and Rec has planned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills Parks and Recreation have several events planned for the summer months.

Here is a list of all of the department's planned events from Memorial Day to the end of August.

• May 28: The Memorial Day Parade will begin at St. Batholomew Catholic Parish, 111 Erhardt Drive, at 11:30 a.m. There will be a ceremony at the municipal building at 12245 Frankstown Road that starts at 12 p.m.

• June 3: A concert from 2 to 5 p.m. at Penn Hills Park at 120 Colorado Street will feature local bands “CBG Connection” and “Under the Covers.” There will be food trucks on site. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and beverages.

• June 11 through July 13: The Summer Playground Program will give children aged 6 to 12 access to a variety of games, sports, arts and crafts at Penn Hills parks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children will be under the supervision of instructors who are all college-aged or older, who help lead the day's activities. Registration is required and it costs $50 per child. Call 412-798-2147 for more information.

• June 13 through July 2: Turner-Friendship Park at 1340 Hunter Road will host Little Sluggers T-Ball classes for children aged 3 to 4 every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. A second session will be from July 11 to July 30. Registration for both sessions are required and the cost is $30 per child. Call 412-798-2147 for more information.

• June 15: The Penn Hills Park at 120 Colorado Street will show the movie “Coco.” The movie, rated PG, will begin at dusk and concessions will be available for purchase.

• July 13: Universal Park at 1 Memorial Park Lane will show the movie “Jumanji.” The movie, rated PG-13, will begin at dusk and concessions will be available for purchase.

• July 22: A concert from 2 to 5 p.m. at Universal Park at 1 Memorial Lane will feature local bands “Nameless in August” and “Tim Vitullo Band.” There will be food trucks on site. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and beverages.

• Aug. 4: Turner-Friendship Park at 1340 Hunter Road will host the municipality's 4th Annual Summerfest from 3 to 9 p.m. A fireworks display will begin at 9:20 p.m.

• Aug. 17: Turner-Friendship Park at 1340 Hunter Road will show the movie “Black Panther.” The movie, rated PG-13, will begin at dusk and concessions will be available for purchase.

• Aug. 19: A concert from 2 to 5 p.m. at Penn Hills Park at 120 Colorado Street will feature local band “This Indecision.” There will be food trucks on site. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and beverages.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.