Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Looking forward to summer? Here's what Penn Hills Parks and Rec has planned

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, May 11, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Jackie Mackowski of Penn Hills gets sprayed down by volunteer firefighters after participating in the annual Penn Hills Parks and Recreation Department's 'Mud Decathalon' at Duff Park in Penn Hills. The decathlon is an annual event for playground program participants.
Sidney Davis | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Jackie Mackowski of Penn Hills gets sprayed down by volunteer firefighters after participating in the annual Penn Hills Parks and Recreation Department's 'Mud Decathalon' at Duff Park in Penn Hills. The decathlon is an annual event for playground program participants.

Updated 5 hours ago

Penn Hills Parks and Recreation have several events planned for the summer months.

Here is a list of all of the department's planned events from Memorial Day to the end of August.

• May 28: The Memorial Day Parade will begin at St. Batholomew Catholic Parish, 111 Erhardt Drive, at 11:30 a.m. There will be a ceremony at the municipal building at 12245 Frankstown Road that starts at 12 p.m.

• June 3: A concert from 2 to 5 p.m. at Penn Hills Park at 120 Colorado Street will feature local bands “CBG Connection” and “Under the Covers.” There will be food trucks on site. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and beverages.

• June 11 through July 13: The Summer Playground Program will give children aged 6 to 12 access to a variety of games, sports, arts and crafts at Penn Hills parks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children will be under the supervision of instructors who are all college-aged or older, who help lead the day's activities. Registration is required and it costs $50 per child. Call 412-798-2147 for more information.

• June 13 through July 2: Turner-Friendship Park at 1340 Hunter Road will host Little Sluggers T-Ball classes for children aged 3 to 4 every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. A second session will be from July 11 to July 30. Registration for both sessions are required and the cost is $30 per child. Call 412-798-2147 for more information.

• June 15: The Penn Hills Park at 120 Colorado Street will show the movie “Coco.” The movie, rated PG, will begin at dusk and concessions will be available for purchase.

• July 13: Universal Park at 1 Memorial Park Lane will show the movie “Jumanji.” The movie, rated PG-13, will begin at dusk and concessions will be available for purchase.

• July 22: A concert from 2 to 5 p.m. at Universal Park at 1 Memorial Lane will feature local bands “Nameless in August” and “Tim Vitullo Band.” There will be food trucks on site. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and beverages.

• Aug. 4: Turner-Friendship Park at 1340 Hunter Road will host the municipality's 4th Annual Summerfest from 3 to 9 p.m. A fireworks display will begin at 9:20 p.m.

• Aug. 17: Turner-Friendship Park at 1340 Hunter Road will show the movie “Black Panther.” The movie, rated PG-13, will begin at dusk and concessions will be available for purchase.

• Aug. 19: A concert from 2 to 5 p.m. at Penn Hills Park at 120 Colorado Street will feature local band “This Indecision.” There will be food trucks on site. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and beverages.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me