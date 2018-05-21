Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Chicken coop construction clucking along in Penn Hills

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Colleen Thomas' chickens on May 16, 2018, rest in a coop she built with scrap wood in her Penn Hills backyard on Clair Avenue.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Colleen Thomas' chickens on May 16, 2018, rest in a coop she built with scrap wood in her Penn Hills backyard on Clair Avenue.

Updated 7 hours ago

There are 10 legal chicken coops in Penn Hills, and officials expect that number to keep growing — one cluck at a time.

“We are seeing, on average, two people a month applying for permission to have chickens on their property through the zoning hearing board,” said Damian Buccilli, a municipal planner.

For the first time since Penn Hills passed its chicken ordinance in October 2016, the board even has been asked to consider allowing a roost that would exceed the current four-hen limit plus a rooster, which the current rule doesn't allow.

“We want to live as close to the land as possible and responsibly take care of whatever waste we have,” said Chloe Newman, 27, who with boyfriend John A. Holley asked the zoning hearing board for an exemption so they can raise 12 hens and one rooster on a half-acre property they are purchasing along Allegheny River Boulevard.

The couple, who are interested in eventually keeping honeybees on the property, are moving to Penn Hills from the city of Pittsburgh.

“We're really excited that Penn Hills offers this ordinance. It's something that needs to be supported,” Newman said.

The ordinance allows residents living on less than 5 acres to apply for special exceptions from the municipality's zoning hearing board to raise up to four hens. Residents must register and obtain a building permit from the department of code enforcement to construct a coop.

Buccilli said the municipality wants all chickens registered, not to burden owners, but to ensure the health and safety of other residents.

“We want to make sure the chickens are in good health. They're farm animals, not like dogs or cats,” he said. “We don't want 100 chickens to break loose and pose health and safety concerns.”

Some people keep chickens without getting permits, though Buccilli doesn't know how many.

“On average we're sending notices for violations for people to register chickens once a month,” Buccilli said.

This happened to the Cook family in January when a neighbor complained about the egg-laying birds. Charles Cook, 51, was charged in April with failure to obtain an occupancy permit and failure to obtain a building permit. He is scheduled to face Magisterial District Judge Anthony DeLuca on Thursday.

The complaint, which noted chicken-related noises, prompted Cook to seek approval from the zoning hearing board, which was given.

But the process spoiled Cook's experience with keeping chickens, and he is considering getting rid of them.

“There's a whole bunch of red tape,” he said. “I never knew that trying to get eggs for my family on a property that I own would be this difficult. I'm just trying to get some eggs.”

Colleen Thomas has kept chickens in Penn Hills for 15 years — well before the municipality enacted regulations. She said she had no problem with the permitting process.

“I actually just went through the process,” Thomas said. “I called (Damian Buccilli) and he's like the best employee there. He's just a decent guy. He made it pretty easy. He came out and checked the pen to see if it's within regulation. Then they hung up notices on the telephone pole, and I went to the hearing. They granted it.”

Thomas, 57, keeps four chickens in a coop she built for $16 using scrap wood in her backyard on Clair Avenue. She said she shares the eggs with neighbors, friends and family.

One neighbor, Michael Graves, said he enjoys Thomas' eggs and that the chickens have never bothered him.

Since the rule was passed almost two years ago, Buccilli said, residents from surrounding areas have read the Penn Hills ordinance to see if something similar could be adopted in their communities. So far, only residents in Richland Township, Forest Hills, Penn Hills, Plum and the city of Pittsburgh allow chickens, with various restrictions.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me