Penn Hills Memorial Day Parade marches on

The annual Memorial Day Parade in Penn Hills is on.

Parade participants will step off at St. Bartholomew Catholic Parish, 111 Erhardt Drive at 11:30 a.m. on the holiday. A ceremony will follow at 12 p.m. at the parade's traditional destination: the municipal building at 12245 Frankstown Road.

Parks & Recreation Supervisor John Scaglione said this year's parade route might change come next year because of the new municipal building location on Duff Road. For now, everything will remain unchanged, he said.

Scaglione said the municipality is still accepting applications to join the parade through May 25.

“We're looking for groups, businesses, nonprofits, community groups, anyone. We accept classic and antique cars, we're looking for floats, marching bands,” he said.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to call Scaglione at 412-798-2147 or email him at jscaglione@pennhills.org.

