Penn Hills

Assault and drug cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, May 14, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Jamar Garrett, 37, of Monroeville on charges of possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. Charges were filed Nov. 22.

• Gerald Allen McNally, 24, of Freeport on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Jan. 5.

• John Comunale 54, of Homestead on charges of home improvement fraud. Charges were filed Jan. 16.

Waived preliminary hearings

• John Joseph Lane III, 35, of Verona on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed May 4.

• Tab Hunter, 60, of Penn Hills on charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of simple assault. Charges were filed May 5.

