Penn Hills

Penn Hills manager stepping down to return to former job

Michael DiVittorio | Monday, May 14, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Penn Hills Manager Mohammed Rayan reads from his proposed 2018 budget during a public hearing on Monday, Dec. 4.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Manager Mohammed Rayan reads from his proposed 2018 budget during a public hearing on Monday, Dec. 4.

Penn Hills Manager Mohammed Rayan plans to step down and return to his former job as the public works director.

Councilman John Petrucci confirmed the change Monday.

Calls to Rayan's office were not immediately returned.

Petrucci said Rayan did not give a reason for the job change, which will take effect July 1.

“I'm a little stunned at this,” Petrucci said. “I don't know what's going to happen. Hopefully we get an applicant soon that can handle this job and help us out with this budget.”

Applications for business manger are being accepted at the municipal office, 12245 Frankstown Road.

The next council voting meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. June 4.

The manager's salary is $127,215 a year, according to 2018 budget documents.

There's no public works director position listed in the 2018 budget. The public works superintendent salary is listed at $88,627.

Rayan served as public works director for 10 years before being appointed manager in July 2009. He replaced former manager Terry Van Horne.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

click me