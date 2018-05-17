Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

DeLuca coasts to primary victory, awaiting word on GOP challenger

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Penn Hills school board President Erin Vecchio lost to state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, in the Democratic primary for the 32nd District seat.
State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, defeated challenger Erin Vecchio for the Democratic nod to represent the 32nd District in the General Assembly.

His November Republican opponent has yet to be determined. The GOP had no one on the primary ballot. However, 411 GOP write-in votes were recorded.

A candidate must get at least 300 of those to be put on the ballot. Tallying write-in votes should begin the last week of May, according to the Allegheny County Elections Division.

DeLuca, 80, the area's representative since 1983, garnered more than twice the votes than the Penn Hills school board president in the May 15 primary election.

The tally was 4,163 to 1,992, including 32 write-in votes, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Allegheny County Elections Division. The district covers Penn Hills, Verona, Blawnox and parts of O'Hara and Plum.

“It was a good night,” DeLuca said. “I was very honored to be seen through all that garbage that was sent out there. The key to victory, I think, is the fact that people know me. They know what type of individual I am, how I work and how I care about working for the people.”

Vecchio, 58, served on the school board from 1998 to 2009; her current term began in 2016. She had hoped to upset DeLuca, who would win his 17th two-year term should he be victorious in the general election in November.

“I'm not going away,” Vecchio said. “I thank the voters that came out to support me, and I will continue to try to stop the corruption in Penn Hills. I'm going to keep fighting for the taxpayers of Penn Hills.”

The last time DeLuca he had a primary challenger was in 2014. DeLuca won with nearly 77 percent of the vote.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

