Volunteers sought to eradicate weeds along Plum Creek in Penn Hills

The Penn Hills Shade Tree Commission aims to restore a portion of Plum Creek that runs through a park in Penn Hills.

The first step, said commission President Kathy Raborn, is to cut down Japanese knotweed -- an invasive plant native to Asia -- along the creek's banks.

The commission is looking for volunteers to join in on the effort, to start at 9 a.m. on June 2 at Penn Hills Community Park at 120 Colorado Street. A second date to eradicate the weed is set for Aug. 18 at the same park. Rain dates for each event are scheduled for the immediate day after at the same time.

“During the fall of 2018, we will be replanting the banks of the creek with native trees and shrubs,” Raborn said in an email.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and pruning shears.

