Penn Hills Facebook group to meet in person for the first time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five years ago Kim Kugler started a closed Facebook group so she could reconnect with friends from her hometown in Penn Hills.

Since then, “Penn Hills Posts for Penn Hills Folks” has grown to over 9,600 members – most of whom she's never met – and will meet some of them for the first time in June at an event she organized.

“It's for anyone in the group who wants to come and put faces with the names,” Kugler said.

Content found on the group ranges from missing dog alerts to political posts to announcements for new businesses opening in the municipality.

Kugler, 50, said she started the group because she wanted to reminisce with old friends. She graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1985 and grew up in a house on Bower Avenue. The single woman with a background in the medical field moved to North Carolina at 29 and then again to South Carolina at 42, where she lives now with her eight pet dogs.

“It was one of the first (Facebook) groups for Penn Hills,” Kugler said. “The members made it their own … I created it but they made it. They made it what they needed to hear, what they needed to know.”

She started planning the event in December when a member suggested the group get together at a local park to meet each other. The group landed on June 2 at Duff Park in Penn Hills.

“But that didn't work out. There was some controversy,” she said, referring to meeting at Duff Park. She declined to provide more details.

Instead, some of the Facebook group members will meet at the Oakmont Tavern at 814 Allegheny River Blvd. The event will be on the second floor patio that can hold up to 100 people. Participants are encouraged to order food and drinks while they socialize with other members of the group.

“Everyone's happy with the location. I cannot wait to go there and meet everybody,” she said, adding that around 40 people have RSVP'd.

Kugler is now unemployed but keeping up with the daily comments on the page feels like a full-time gig.

“I'm on every day, along with the four administrators. It's 24-hour job. I check it at night, all day. And if I know I'm not going to be available, I let the admins know. We work great together,” she said.

The other administrators are Faith Milazzo, Angela Betts, Christine DeCarolis and Racheal Bolte.

Kugler and the administrators monitor comments made by members to make sure they don't get too distasteful. She is all about encouraging free speech but she won't tolerate name calling, she said.

“We can discuss anything good or bad as long as we don't get nasty with each other. No name bashing. If I'm told about it, that person will be blocked. I don't expect every post to be happy. But I expect them to be respectful,” she said.

Those interested in coming to the event should join the Penn Hills Posts for Penn Hills Folks Facebook group by visiting bit.ly/2x3E40W.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.