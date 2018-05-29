Penn Hills school board seeks to plug $4 million deficit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills school board members passed an unbalanced preliminary budget while they try to close a nearly $4.44 million deficit.

The board voted 7-2 at a special meeting Tuesday to adopt a proposed 2018-19 spending plan with a real estate tax increase and 12 teacher furloughs.

Vice President George Sens and members Marlon Ferguson, Michael Tauro, Yusef Thompson Sr., Evelyn Herbert, Denise Graham-Shealey and Kristopher Wiegand voted in favor.

Board President Erin Vecchio and Catherine Mowry dissented.

“I think it's the realest budget that we've seen in a long time,” Graham-Shealey said.

Wiegand echoed those comments and commended administrators' plan to move the financially distressed district forward.

“This was not what anybody wanted, but it's the best that we've got,” he said. “Sometimes you've got to play the hand that you have.”

Vecchio was adamant about voting against any district financial matters until the Allegheny County District Attorney's office completes its investigation into district finances.

“I cannot vote on something that I've stood firm on for two years now,” she said.

Mowry said prior to the meeting that outstanding issues, such as health care for food service workers, need to be addressed before she approves a budget.

District documents estimate next school year's revenue at $89.26 million and expenses at $93.7 million.

Revenue includes $3 million from the sale of the former Washington Elementary School building to the Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, which was approved May 22.

The administration proposed a 1.1076-mill tax hike, which would set the real estate tax rate at 28.6646 mills.

A property owner with a $75,000 home would pay about $83 more, and a $100,000 home value would equal $110 more in taxes next year.

The district raised taxes by 1.5 mills this school year after receiving approval from the state Department of Education to raise millage above the Act 1 index, citing additional expenses for special education and retirement costs. The index is a formula that limits tax increases.

Each mill generates approximately $1.383 million for the district.

District officials plan to combat the deficit by selling the former Forbes Elementary building for $2.5 million, accepting more retirements and resignations, possibly saving $1 million should employees agree to a pay freeze, and asking the state Department of Education for financial assistance.

Penn Hills received a $2 million PDE grant in December. No buyer for Forbes has been mentioned.

The special meeting was necessary after the board failed to pass the proposed budget at its regular monthly meeting May 22.

State school code requires a school district budget to be on display for 30 days prior to final adoption, which means the board members cannot approve it at its regular meeting June 25. A special meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 30 at Linton Middle School.

State law also mandates that final budgets must be balanced .

The board approved Donesha Thompson as payroll specialist with a $36,000 salary. She's the district's special education secretary.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MikeJdiVittorio.