Animal adoption event to take place at Animal Hut in Penn Hills

People looking to adopt a pet can do some up close and personal window shopping at a Penn Hills business.

Animal Hut in the Alcoma Plaza along Saltsburg Road will host its first pet adoption event from 1-3 p.m. June 24.

“It's something I've always wanted to do,” Owner Renee Lauer said. “There are so many pets that need to find new homes, and so many rescue shelters that are so full that I wanted to help.”

She's partnered with Animal Friends, Paws Across Pittsburgh, Monroeville Animal Shelter and Lhasa Apso Rescue to help find the furry friends a new home.

“It's the right thing to do,” Monroeville Municipal Manager Tim Little said about joining the effort. “It's a worthwhile event. It's good for the public. It's good for the animal shelter, and good to give needy animals a home.”

Monroeville Animal Shelter will be bringing several dogs and cats. People can check out Monroeville's animals online at facebook.com/monroevilleanimalshelter .

“A lot of people don't like to go to big adoption events, but they do like the mom and pop pet stores and that's what Animal Hut is,” Paws Across Pittsburgh fundraising coordinator Renee Hardy said. “By going to these events it exposes our animals to people who may not have the internet or computer.”

Hardy's nonprofit will be bringing dogs, some up for adoption and other “alumni” who were already placed.

She said it's a good opportunity for people to learn about the organization and what it's like to get a pet from them.

Paws has adopted out more than 560 pets since 2016. It has a near two-week screening process from the application, references and a home visit.

All pets at the event are expected to be spayed or neutered and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Animal Hut's been in Penn Hills since 1989. Call 412-795-6556 for more information.

