Seneca Hills Village to host free concerts

A retirement facility in Penn Hills will host two free concerts in the next couple months.

Walt Sanders and the Cadillac Band, an Elvis tribute band, will perform at Seneca Hills Village from 3 to 4 p.m. on July 12.

“Hailed by many as ‘as close as it gets,' Walt Sanders sets out to take his audience to a time when life was simpler,” reads an event announcement from Seneca Hills Village.

Sanders will perform hits like “All Shook Up,” “Love Me Tender,” “Suspicious Minds,” “Can't Help Falling in Love,” among others.

Etta Cox, a Pittsburgh jazz vocalist, will perform at the facility from 3 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 2.

“Cox, voted ‘Best Jazz Vocalist' in Pittsburgh for eight consecutive years and Performer of the Year by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is one of the city's finest entertainers. With performances on Broadway and in film, she gives a show you will not want to miss,” reads an event announcement from Seneca Hills Village.

Both performances will take place at Seneca Hills Village, 5350 Saltsburg Road, in the building's main dining area.

Seneca Hills Village Marketing Director John Nolan said the shows are unique because of how close spectators get to the performers.

“It's not like a theater where you're sitting kind of far away from the acts,” he said. “At these, you're right there. People like that.”

The facility asks spectators to RSVP by calling 412-793-1700.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.