DUI, theft cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court

Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

• Marquis Williams, 49, of Penn Hills on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. Charges were filed Feb. 6.

Williams went before the judge on another case. Charges of burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking were held for court. Those charges were filed April 18.

He went before the judge on yet another case. Charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief were held for court. Those charges were filed June 1.

• David Calloway, 48, of Turtle Creek on charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, possession of weapon, possession of offensive weapons, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed Feb. 25.• Tye-Quawn Shareece Gray, 25, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault, possession of controlled substances and harassment. Charges were filed April 15.

• Brandon Bates-Swinton, 33, of Plum on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Charges were filed June 6.

Waived preliminary hearings

• Ernest Thomas Harris-Steward, 26, of Pittsburgh on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence, failure to stop at red signal, passing when prohibited, driving at unsafe speed, reckless driving, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and driving without a license. Charges were filed March 23.

• James Kerr, 55, of Verona on charges of driving under the influence, failure to keep right, driving at unsafe speed and careless driving. Charges were filed March 28.

• Kipper Lee Parsons, 56, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence and failure to keep right. Charges were filed March 2.

• Leemont Jordan Johnson, 27, of Wilkinsburg on charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed May 9.

• Karena Dorsey, 31, of Wilkinsburg on charges of driving under the influence, following too closely and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed May 7.