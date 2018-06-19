Students learn about astronomy at Penn Hills Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Children from the region are gathering this week to learn about astronomy at the Penn Hills Library from a Carnegie Science Center team.

Around 40 students in grades 2 through 6 from Penn Hills, Murrysville, Natrona Heights, Monroeville and Canonsburg meet daily from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free program, GSK Science in the Summer, is a partnership between local libraries and Carnegie Science Center that will continue through summer until Aug. 17.

The four-day course incorporates hands-on experiments to help students learn about astronomy, geology, meteorology, materials science and the technology needed to support an astronaut.

Penn Hills Library will host the program through June 21. Carnegie Library West End is also hosting two groups of students for the same program from 2 to 4:30 p.m. After this week, the program will move on to CC Mellor Memorial Library in Edgewood. All students in grades 2 through 6 are welcome.

The program is free, but Carnegie Science Center requires children to register with their local library.

For a full list of where the program will be for the rest of the summer, visit the website at bit.ly/2I5iid9.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.