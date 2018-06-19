Former Penn Hills school board member facing drug charges again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Penn Hills School Director Donald Kuhn Jr. has been charged with drug possession and other crimes, again.

Penn Hills police charged Kuhn, 56, of Penn Hills with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and several traffic violations in connection with a June 7 incident along the 800 block of Lime Hollow Road.

Police responded that afternoon for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a creek. Officers found a 2003 black Lincoln Navigator in the creek with severe damage and a small amount of blood on the driver side door handle.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle was traveling east when, “for an unknown reason,” it crossed over the double yellow line, across the oncoming lane of traffic, went over a guiderail and ended up on its tires in the creek.

“The section where the crash occurred was a straight section of roadway and there were no adverse weather conditions at the time of the crash,” the complaint reads.

Kuhn was transported by Penn Hills EMS to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment.

He told investigators he had just dropped his son off at the garage along Sandy Creek Road, and was on his way home when he “maybe blacked out for a second” as a result of taking diabetic, blood pressure and heart medicine without food, according to court documents.

He told police he “for some reason” left the roadway and, the next thing he remembered, was waking up in the creek.

His mother, Penn Hills Mayor Sara Kuhn, said Tuesday evening that Kuhn Jr.'s sugar spiked and caused him to blackout.

She said the hospital's report also listed no cocaine in his system, only a sugar reaction.

The family has obtained an attorney and “we are not in agreement with what this officer put in the report,” Sara Kuhn said.

Police said they searched the car and found a clear plastic baggie of suspected cocaine, a black digital scale and a smoking pipe in the center console, according to the complaint.

Court documents indicate charges were sent via summons and Kuhn was not sent to jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 9 in Penn Hills before District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca.

This is Kuhn Jr.'s second drug arrest in as many years.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office charged Kuhn with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in April 2017.

Kuhn entered a negotiated plea before Common Pleas Judge John A. Zattola and was sentenced in October to six months of probation as a result of the agreement.

In that case, police said Kuhn was carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was taken into custody at Linton Middle School on a warrant by Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies in March 2017. The warrant was for ignoring a subpoena to appear before a judge in an unrelated case, according to court documents. He resigned from the school board in April 2017.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.