Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Former Penn Hills school board member facing drug charges again

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Donald Kuhn Jr.
Allegheny County Jail
Donald Kuhn Jr.
PxHere

Updated 5 hours ago

Former Penn Hills School Director Donald Kuhn Jr. has been charged with drug possession and other crimes, again.

Penn Hills police charged Kuhn, 56, of Penn Hills with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and several traffic violations in connection with a June 7 incident along the 800 block of Lime Hollow Road.

Police responded that afternoon for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a creek. Officers found a 2003 black Lincoln Navigator in the creek with severe damage and a small amount of blood on the driver side door handle.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle was traveling east when, “for an unknown reason,” it crossed over the double yellow line, across the oncoming lane of traffic, went over a guiderail and ended up on its tires in the creek.

“The section where the crash occurred was a straight section of roadway and there were no adverse weather conditions at the time of the crash,” the complaint reads.

Kuhn was transported by Penn Hills EMS to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment.

He told investigators he had just dropped his son off at the garage along Sandy Creek Road, and was on his way home when he “maybe blacked out for a second” as a result of taking diabetic, blood pressure and heart medicine without food, according to court documents.

He told police he “for some reason” left the roadway and, the next thing he remembered, was waking up in the creek.

His mother, Penn Hills Mayor Sara Kuhn, said Tuesday evening that Kuhn Jr.'s sugar spiked and caused him to blackout.

She said the hospital's report also listed no cocaine in his system, only a sugar reaction.

The family has obtained an attorney and “we are not in agreement with what this officer put in the report,” Sara Kuhn said.

Police said they searched the car and found a clear plastic baggie of suspected cocaine, a black digital scale and a smoking pipe in the center console, according to the complaint.

Court documents indicate charges were sent via summons and Kuhn was not sent to jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 9 in Penn Hills before District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca.

This is Kuhn Jr.'s second drug arrest in as many years.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office charged Kuhn with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in April 2017.

Kuhn entered a negotiated plea before Common Pleas Judge John A. Zattola and was sentenced in October to six months of probation as a result of the agreement.

In that case, police said Kuhn was carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was taken into custody at Linton Middle School on a warrant by Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies in March 2017. The warrant was for ignoring a subpoena to appear before a judge in an unrelated case, according to court documents. He resigned from the school board in April 2017.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me