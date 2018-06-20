Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Steel City Rowing Club in Verona to host summer camp for kids

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Steel City Rowing Club in Verona to host River Fun Camp in which children explore the Allegheny River in kayaks and canoes.
Submitted
Steel City Rowing Club in Verona to host River Fun Camp in which children explore the Allegheny River in kayaks and canoes.
Steel City Rowing Club in Verona will host River Fun Camp in which children can explore Sycamore Island along the Allegheny River.
Submitted
Steel City Rowing Club in Verona will host River Fun Camp in which children can explore Sycamore Island along the Allegheny River.

Updated 6 hours ago

Steel City Rowing Club in Verona will host a two-week camp designed to show youngsters the wonders of the Allegheny River.

River Fun Camp is scheduled for 12:30-3:30 p.m. July 2, 3, 5 and Aug. 6, 7 and 9 at 101 Arch St.

It is open to campers ages 8-11. Space is limited. Families can chose one week or both. Fees are income-based.

Cost is $80 per camper per week for families making more than $50,000 a year, and free to those making less than that.

Campers do not have to be Verona residents.

Registration for the July camp is open through June 29. Registration for the August camp is through Aug. 3.

Campers will explore the river in kayaks and canoes while learning about the wildlife and ecosystems.

Educational experiences happen organically throughout the camp.

“We don't have a set curriculum,” camp coordinator Lucy Tuttle Smith said. “It's an unstructured learning environment. If we come across a dead fish, we take time to explore that and talk about the ecology and what might have led to the fishes demise.

“It's to get them out on the river and get them moving and exposed to what's available. Hopefully they come away with an appreciation for what's in their back yard, and a desire to protect and preserve it. We're fostering stewardship.”

Camp highlights include an excursion to Sycamore Island across the river from the rowing club. The island is owned by the Allegheny Land Trust. It features a pond with turtles, frogs and a variety of plant life.

There will be Lots of swimming and paddle boarding. All campers will wear a life vest and be supervised by counselors. Camp will be moved inside to the boathouse community room during inclement weather.

The rowing club offered River Fun Camp for at least the past 15 years.

Call 412-828-5565 or visit steelcityrowing.org/river-fun-camp for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me