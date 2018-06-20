Steel City Rowing Club in Verona to host summer camp for kids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steel City Rowing Club in Verona will host a two-week camp designed to show youngsters the wonders of the Allegheny River.

River Fun Camp is scheduled for 12:30-3:30 p.m. July 2, 3, 5 and Aug. 6, 7 and 9 at 101 Arch St.

It is open to campers ages 8-11. Space is limited. Families can chose one week or both. Fees are income-based.

Cost is $80 per camper per week for families making more than $50,000 a year, and free to those making less than that.

Campers do not have to be Verona residents.

Registration for the July camp is open through June 29. Registration for the August camp is through Aug. 3.

Campers will explore the river in kayaks and canoes while learning about the wildlife and ecosystems.

Educational experiences happen organically throughout the camp.

“We don't have a set curriculum,” camp coordinator Lucy Tuttle Smith said. “It's an unstructured learning environment. If we come across a dead fish, we take time to explore that and talk about the ecology and what might have led to the fishes demise.

“It's to get them out on the river and get them moving and exposed to what's available. Hopefully they come away with an appreciation for what's in their back yard, and a desire to protect and preserve it. We're fostering stewardship.”

Camp highlights include an excursion to Sycamore Island across the river from the rowing club. The island is owned by the Allegheny Land Trust. It features a pond with turtles, frogs and a variety of plant life.

There will be Lots of swimming and paddle boarding. All campers will wear a life vest and be supervised by counselors. Camp will be moved inside to the boathouse community room during inclement weather.

The rowing club offered River Fun Camp for at least the past 15 years.

Call 412-828-5565 or visit steelcityrowing.org/river-fun-camp for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MikeJdiVittorio.