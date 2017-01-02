Oakmont budget holds line on taxes, funds projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oakmont property owners will not have to pay more in real estate taxes this year.

Council unanimously adopted a budget and tax ordinance for 2017 that maintains the tax rate at 3.73 mills. One mill generates $504,158.

The budget approved on Dec. 19 lists revenues at $4,532,540 and expenses at $4,804,937, a $272,397 shortfall. However, the borough will tap its cash reserves to make up the difference. Oakmont's projected cash balance this month is $841,162.

“We're in excellent financial shape,” said Thomas Whalen, councilman and finance committee chairman.

The budget includes money for the purchase of a police car, a fire truck, paving, a flashing light at Hulton Road and Third Street to increase student safety while crossing streets, and other things that will benefit residents, he said.

“We've been very diligent in targeting elements in the budget where we've been able to increase allotments and reflect a sound approach to working within the revenue that we have and spending it wisely,” council President Thomas Briney said. The borough budgeted spending $378,600 to finance a new fire truck. The fire department is expected to chip in $150,000 for the purchase.

Borough Manager Lisa Jensen said capital project requests were removed from the operating budget this year.

Whalen said that approach helped council prioritize spending and see how much money was available for a project.

Following are some projected revenue and spending items in the budget:

• Revenues: $1,909,029 in real estate taxes, $1,564,500 in other taxes, $175,825 in business licenses and permits, $36,300 in fines and forfeits, $13,600 in rents and royalties, $85,100 in federal, state and county grants.

• Expenses: $1,405,034 for police, $517,700 for fire, $680,177 for public works, $286,082 for administration, $246,225 for parks and playgrounds, $62,677 for payroll and auditing services, $35,575 for tax collection, $85,250 for solicitor and legal advertising, $53,900 for technology/data processing, $131,425 for engineering, $126,450 for general government building costs such as utilities, repairs and maintenance.

The borough raised taxes for 2016, from 3.4 mills to 3.73 mills. That was done to increase funds for road paving, storm and sanitary sewer repairs, Jensen said.

The budget is online at oakmontborough.com and available for review at the borough office, 767 Fifth St.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.