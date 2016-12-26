Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Plum

Plum chamber will move Monday to borough building
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Plum Chamber of Commerce Vice President George Anderson and President Mary Beth Tedrick pack boxes for the upcoming move from the old office on Route 286 to space at the Plum Municipal Authority Building on New Texas Road.

Updated 15 hours ago

Plum Chamber of Commerce is getting back to where it once belonged.

The business organization will return to the Plum Municipal Authority Building at 4555 New Texas Road, after years of sharing office space with Krisson Information Technologies.

“We are doing a bunch of rebranding and reimaging and want to be in the heart of the community,” chamber President Mary Beth Tedrick said. “We want to be more visible to the community to offer more to them.”

The chamber was formed in 2009 and started with offices at Complete Business Services, 6553 Saltsburg Road. It moved into the municipal authority building in 2010 and then to its current address, 1827 Golden Mile Highway, in 2014.

The chamber now has one staffer and is only open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. It plans to add a staffer and increase its hours when it moves to its new digs across from the borough building on Jan. 2.

Crews were busy painting and getting the office ready last week.

Tedrick said there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the spring.

Council Vice President Michael Dell, a certified public accountant at Complete Business Services and founding chamber member, said coming back to New Texas Road will be a good move for the organization.

“It worked out very well when it was at the authority building,” Dell said. “It was very convenient. There's definitely room for growth. I think this new president has a lot of ideas, some new things we've never tried before.”

Chamber Vice President George Anderson remembers the transition from the municipal authority office to Golden Mile Highway a few years ago.

“We were having some funding issues and one of the board members had some extra office space,” he said. “She graciously offered some space until we got more members and more revenue.”

Anderson cited increased collaboration with Plum Rotary, the school district, volunteer fire departments and other organizations as another reason to move across from the borough building. More than 80 members are listed on the chamber's directory.

“We're trying to unite and have a better presence by working with those different groups,” he said. “I think it's going to be great. It's a central area of business.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.