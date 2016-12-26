Plum chamber will move Monday to borough building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more information about the Plum Chamber of Commerce, call 412-798-2300 or go online to plumchamber.com.

Plum Chamber of Commerce is getting back to where it once belonged.

The business organization will return to the Plum Municipal Authority Building at 4555 New Texas Road, after years of sharing office space with Krisson Information Technologies.

“We are doing a bunch of rebranding and reimaging and want to be in the heart of the community,” chamber President Mary Beth Tedrick said. “We want to be more visible to the community to offer more to them.”

The chamber was formed in 2009 and started with offices at Complete Business Services, 6553 Saltsburg Road. It moved into the municipal authority building in 2010 and then to its current address, 1827 Golden Mile Highway, in 2014.

The chamber now has one staffer and is only open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. It plans to add a staffer and increase its hours when it moves to its new digs across from the borough building on Jan. 2.

Crews were busy painting and getting the office ready last week.

Tedrick said there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the spring.

Council Vice President Michael Dell, a certified public accountant at Complete Business Services and founding chamber member, said coming back to New Texas Road will be a good move for the organization.

“It worked out very well when it was at the authority building,” Dell said. “It was very convenient. There's definitely room for growth. I think this new president has a lot of ideas, some new things we've never tried before.”

Chamber Vice President George Anderson remembers the transition from the municipal authority office to Golden Mile Highway a few years ago.

“We were having some funding issues and one of the board members had some extra office space,” he said. “She graciously offered some space until we got more members and more revenue.”

Anderson cited increased collaboration with Plum Rotary, the school district, volunteer fire departments and other organizations as another reason to move across from the borough building. More than 80 members are listed on the chamber's directory.

“We're trying to unite and have a better presence by working with those different groups,” he said. “I think it's going to be great. It's a central area of business.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.