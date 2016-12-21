Plum school superintendent issues letter about gun threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some school board members at a Tuesday meeting said they were not aware administrators had planned to meet privately with the upset parents and criticized the superintendent for a lack of communication.

The forum evolved from a meeting that had been scheduled with only parents to discuss their concerns about students wearing confederate flags on school grounds. Complaints by the parents, many of whom are black, led the district to enforce its dress code and suspend students who wore the Confederate flags.

“I am asking for your assistance and insight into improving our school environment ... for underrepresented families of Plum,” Glasspool wrote.

In a letter posted on the district's website Wednesday, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool invited parents to join school board members, administrators, civic leaders and an outside consultant to “participate in dialogue around improving our school community.”

Plum school district will have a diversity forum for parents at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the high school.

Plum School District Superintendent Timothy Glasspool called a rumor of gun violence at the high school “unsubstantiated” but asked borough police to “step up presence” at the high school anyway.

“My understanding is, it wasn't a specific threat,” Glasspool said. “It was students overheard talking, ‘What if somebody brings a gun?'”

Glasspool addressed the issue of the threat in a letter released on the district's website on Wednesday.

The rumor in question was reported more than a week ago and concerned the Dec. 9 basketball game at the high school. That was the same day the district made its first suspension of a student for wearing clothing featuring the Confederate flag.

The district that week began enforcing its dress code, which bars wearing clothing that causes disruptions in the school day.

In the posted letter, Glasspool discussed what he called the “unsubstantiated” gun rumor: “The information was relayed to (the high school principal) five times removed. He acted immediately to notify me. I immediately spoke with the police chief and a decision was made to step up presence on the school campus, even through the rumor was unsubstantiated.

“Our process for managing rumors of any kind is to notify the police, allow them to investigate and to validate a rumor, and take action.”

But for parents and some school board members, Glasspool's explanation came too late.

“I'm disappointed about communication still being a problem in the district,” board member Sue Caldwell said at a Tuesday night meeting. “I think we have a long way to go.”

When residents brought up the gun threat during the school board meeting, some board members said it was the first time they had heard about it.

“I had no idea anything happened until last night,” board member Stephen Schlauch said Wednesday. “We were basically blind-sided about that when the parents brought it up. It's pretty eye-popping.”

Parent Robert Williams said told board member he learned about the threat through his daughter and social media.

“I know the concern might be, ‘Well, we don't want to alarm you on every little thing that comes down the pike.' Well, the threat of gun violence is not every little thing,” Williams said.

Williams, who is black, was the parent whose complaints led the school district to start suspending students for wearing clothing with Confederate flags at school.

Tension between those who believe wearing the Confederate flag is a free speech issue and others who see it as an offensive symbol of racism prompted the district to ask for a stronger police presence at the basketball game, Glasspool said.

He said he did not hear of the gun rumor until the high school principal told him about it two days later, and then decided to again to ask for an increased police presence on campus.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.