Plum students raise $39K in 17th year of telethon

For more about the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia Make-A-Wish chapter, go online to greaterpawv.wish.org.

Plum students, staff and alumni came together before Christmas for the school district's annual effort to help make wishes come true for others.

The 17th annual Make-A-Wish telethon in the district raised $39,012, bringing the total to just over $832,000 from the event since it started in 2000. That total puts Plum at the top of the leaderboard of schools that raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation chapter serving West Virginia and all but 10 counties in Pennsylvania.

“We have not seen anything exceed that yet,” said Make-A-Wish spokeswoman Dana Antkowiak. “It's amazing what they do. It's especially sweet because it's children fundraising for other children. We're just so impressed by their efforts year after year.”

She said money raised by Plum helps grant wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions living in Western Pennsylvania.

The telethon also helped Plum students in the high school's television production classes get hands-on experience working on the event. The student production was overseen by television production teacher and National Honor Society co-sponsor Rick Berrott.

He lauded student producers Jessica Dupal and Regan Check for producing the nearly seven hour telethon, the longest one to date. The program was shown on Comcast and Verizon cable television public access channels 23 and 30, respectively, on Dec. 23.

“Everything went great,” Berrott said. “I am truly blessed with the amount of hard work and dedication that the students put in. To participate in something like this is exciting, thrilling, time-consuming, lots of work ... we need plenty of patience, and, most importantly, fun.”

Check was able to reflect on the telethon's meaning while watching all the students' hard work come to fruition.

“My biggest lesson during the telethon was realizing that it's about the children,” she said. “Getting caught in the madness, I stopped and realized what an amazing opportunity I was given. These children are fighting for their lives and we have the power to grant them one wish ... That's what this telethon is all about, granting wishes and making dreams come true.”

Steven Fabian, 2002 graduate and correspondent on the television program, “Inside Edition,” was on hand to co-host the event with student host, senior Melissa Meyers.

He said the telethon was the reason he got into television in the first place.

“When I tell people today that I hosted a live, hours-long broadcast that raised tens of thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish when I was 17, people have a hard time believing it,” Fabian said. “It's where I got my start. The funds the students, teachers, and parents are able to put together is just otherworldly — $800,000-plus in 17 years? That's amazing.”

Fabian commended the school's TV production crew and Berrott for putting on a top-notch, quality broadcast with a crew of only students.

“The TV production students at Plum take this seriously and they do one heck of a job,” he said. “The Telethon is one of my fondest memories from my time at Plum, and I know it will continue to serve the same purpose for this class of 2016 and for the following years to come.”

