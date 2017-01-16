Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum

Michael Ford promoted to Oakmont police chief
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribine-Review
Police Chief Michael J. Ford at his office in Oakmont.

Updated 7 hours ago

The future of Oakmont's police force has more than 20 years rooted in its past.

Borough council promoted Sgt. Michael Ford to the department's top job this month after serving for three months as interim chief.

“I like the small-town relationships with people,” said Ford, 46, of Oakmont. “It's a very good, cooperative relationship and very supportive police community.”

Borough Manager Lisa Cooper Jensen said the position was posted only internally and Ford was the sole applicant. “He has 20-plus years on the force. He's a stickler for detail and doing the right thing. He's a stand-up guy,” Jensen said. “Mike is really the future of the Oakmont Police Department.”

There are seven full-time officers, including the chief, and nine part-timers in the department. Ford was named interim chief in October at a salary of $100,000. He replaced David DiSanti, who McCandless hired as its police chief.

“I think Michael will do a very, very good job,” said DiSanti, who was Oakmont's chief for 10 years. “He cares deeply about the community and about the police force. You always feel very good when you see people succeed who were under your command.”

Ford was hired as a full-time officer in January 1995 and promoted to sergeant in 2014. Before coming to Oakmont, he was a military police officer in the Marine Corps from 1988 to 1993, including a stint in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm in 1991. He also was an officer at Slippery Rock University from 1992 to 1994.

He said his goals in Oakmont include continuing foot patrols and building on relationships with the public.

“I just like people. I like service and the variety of the job. It changes daily,” Ford said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.

