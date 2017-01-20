Plum board drops plan to move sixth-grade classes to one school for cost savings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum school officials won't move sixth-grade students to the old Holiday Park Elementary to save money this year.

School board members made that decision after a lengthy discussion at a Tuesday workshop about the 2017-18 budget.

“That's not going to happen,” Director Steve Schlauch said about moving students. “If we can save money and reduce costs on staff efficiency (instead), we should look at that and at student-to-teacher ratios.”

Plum Borough School District officials say they are facing a deficit that could reach $5 million next academic year.

This month's board voting meeting was rescheduled from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, and a special meeting to approve a preliminary budget is set for Feb. 7. A final budget must be adopted by June 30.

Business affairs Director John Zahorchak said the idea to move the sixth grade from elementary schools across the district to one location was to better utilize staffing. The district could have avoiding hiring three teachers, a nurse and a principal for a $470,000 projected savings.

Zahorchak said district officials determined the personnel savings could be achieved without moving the students.

The district's real estate tax rate of 19.377 mills can be raised by 0.659 of a mill, to 20.036, under the state Act 1 index — a formula that sets limits on tax increases.

The board could raise taxes an additional 0.213 of a mill through exceptions granted by the state, but would need voter approval by referendum for a larger hike. One mill generates about $1.5 million in tax revenue.

Zahorchak said the owner of a home with the community's average assessed value of $110,000 would pay $75 more a year in real estate taxes if the tax rate rises to 20.036 mills, and about $95 more if the state allows the district to exceed the cap.

Board members at the workshop briefly discussed putting a tax increase referendum before voters. Solicitor Lee Price said March 17 is the deadline for submitting paperwork to the state to get a referendum on a ballot.

Zahorchak presented a 2017-18 preliminary budget that contained no teacher furloughs or program cuts at the Jan. 17 workshop.

“That was the goal,” said board President Kevin Dowdell. “The administration put a budget together that did that. There are still some ‘what ifs' — selling properties and that sort of thing. If some of that stuff doesn't come through, then we won't get the revenues we budgeted for.”

Sal Colella, board vice president and finance committee chairman, said the district's financial problems stem from years of rising pension obligations and health care costs, and the district failing to raise taxes offset the increases.

Schlauch and board member Vicky Roessler said the district also overestimated revenues the past few years.

The proposed budget lists revenue at $63.5 million, and expenses at just under $65 million. Zahorchak said state construction reimbursements from 2016-17 projects should help fill the spending gap, but the board still is looking at an overall deficit expected to reach $5 million next year.

A pay-to-play program for sports, selling property, accepting Chinese students on a tuition basis and selling advertising on the district's website and stadium are being considered, officials have said.

Proposals to cut costs include renegotiating employee and vendor contracts, a limited hiring freeze and not replacing staffers who retire.

Dowdell said Plum could seek other districts to share resources such as transportation of students with special needs as a cost-saving measure.

Schlauch said he isn't in favor of the preliminary budget, primarily because it proposes one-time fixes such as selling property.

“I think it's more wish list than realistic,” he said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.