Media coverage sparks adjournment of diversity forum at Plum High School

A public meeting at Plum High School to discuss diversity and rising racial tensions in the district was halted after a majority of audience members said they did not want the media reporting what went on at the event.

The Diversity Forum for Parents on Thursday evening was advertised on the district's website as being open to the public. The open forum evolved from a meeting that had been scheduled with a small group of parents to discuss their concerns about students wearing confederate flags on school grounds following a school board meeting Dec. 20.

Several parents at the December session suggested discussion about racial tensions in the district should not be limited to a select group of parents.

More than 35 people were at the forum, including school board members, administrators, parents, community leaders and Suzanne Buchanan, conciliation specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice's community relations branch. Buchanan early in the meeting started by explaining her role at the forum.

“We do not investigate, prosecute, assign blame. The United States attorney's office, your justice system, your court system under the (DOJ) does that,” she told the audience. “We were created to address relationships, relationship issues at the community level.”

Buchanan also told the group they “have a school system that is open and willing to make change and to address issues.”

But it was Buchanan who triggered discussion about the media at the meeting that ultimately led to the forum being adjourned early. After identifying a reporter and photographer from the Advance Leader — a newspaper affiliated with the Tribune-Review — Buchanan asked the audience if they wanted the media at the forum.

Some attendees said they did not mind the media reporting about the forum, but the majority said they were uncomfortable, citing alleged “negative” reporting and concerns about student confidentiality.

When asked to leave the meeting, the reporter declined. After further discussion, some parents left the forum, and the meeting was adjourned. School administrators after that met in a closed-door session in the library with parents who remained.

Prior to the meeting being cut short, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool assured parents the diversity forum was not going to be a one-time thing.

“Tonight is a beginning and not an end, and I look forward to an effective conversation amongst the entire group,” said Glasspool.

High school Principal Justin Stephans also saw Thursday's meeting to be a positive for Plum schools and invited communication.

“I'm open to ideas and suggestions,” said Stephans. “I'm looking forward to growing this building, this school district. It's a wonderful place. We want to use this to improve our district.”

