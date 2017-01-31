Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum

Relay for Life participants in Oakmont hope to close the door on cancer
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
A slide of last year's luminaria ceremony is shown last week at the kickoff of planning for this year's Riverview Relay for Life on June 3.

Updated 2 hours ago

Jessica Waugaman learned to seize the day early in her life. Now she wants others stricken with cancer to have the same chance.

Waugaman, 40, of Penn Hills was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 11 years old. She remembers clinging to door facings and clawing at the walls in the home she grew up in as her mother dragged her out of the house to go to chemotherapy.

“At such a young age, I had to go through so much. No one should have to go through that,” she said. “I don't have time to sweat the small stuff. Life's too short.”

The cancer survivor uses the memory of those tough days as motivation for her third year of participation in the Riverview Relay for Life — Oakmont's part in the signature fundraising event of the American Cancer Society.

Oakmont will host the event for the 17th year at 10 a.m. June 3 at Riverside Park.

Teams of participants will walk around the track and take part in other activities — bounce houses, games, raffles, mini-concerts and concessions — while raising money to fight cancer.

The daylong event will have a survivor and caregivers cerebration at 7 p.m. and a luminaria ceremony — with each light representing a loved one lost to cancer — at 8 p.m.

Last year's event was sponsored by 300 individuals and 32 teams that raised $72,000.

A kickoff celebration for this year's Relay for Life was held at Jan. 25 at Tenth Street Elementary School library.

Teams, sponsors and other participants met to discuss the event, which has a theme this year of “closing the book on cancer.”

Chairwoman Moochie Donatucci, who has been a volunteer for the Riverview relay since it began in 2000, is a nine-year cancer survivor.

She said raising money for the charity helps with “writing the last chapter — a cure” for the disease.

“People don't realize it, but there's a lot of things that (fundraising) does and we're here to educate you, so you can educate other people,” she told the group of 20 participants.

Proceeds from the event go toward education, research for treatment and a possible cure, free wig programs, rides for patients who do not have transportation, the Hope Lodge, mastectomy products and other forms of support, she said.

Ryan Rose is the president of Riverview Dek Hockey, a club in its third year of participation at the Riverview relay. Rose said the hockey club is participating to serve as an example for its youth.

“We tell them: ‘It could be your mother or brother. Everybody needs help.' I hope when they see us do it every year they want to follow in our footsteps and pass it on,” Rose said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-320-7845 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.