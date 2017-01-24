Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Plum

Plum school officials send alert about student gun threat

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Plum police were asked Tuesday to investigate reports that an Oblock Junior High student threatened to bring a gun to school.

A teacher overheard the threat around 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to a letter to parents and guardians posted on the district's website. The letter was signed by Superintendent Timothy Glasspool and Assistant Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky.

“The student threatened to bring a gun to school tomorrow,” the letter read. “It was immediately determined that the child did not have any weapons at school. The Plum police were notified and are conducting a criminal investigation.

“The child was isolated, sent home and will be disciplined according to district policy.”

Administrators said the information was being shared with parents and guardians “out of an abundance of caution” and that students were not in any danger.

Neither school officials nor police were available to provide more information Tuesday evening.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.