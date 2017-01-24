Plum school officials send alert about student gun threat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum police were asked Tuesday to investigate reports that an Oblock Junior High student threatened to bring a gun to school.

A teacher overheard the threat around 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to a letter to parents and guardians posted on the district's website. The letter was signed by Superintendent Timothy Glasspool and Assistant Superintendent Gail Yamnitzky.

“The student threatened to bring a gun to school tomorrow,” the letter read. “It was immediately determined that the child did not have any weapons at school. The Plum police were notified and are conducting a criminal investigation.

“The child was isolated, sent home and will be disciplined according to district policy.”

Administrators said the information was being shared with parents and guardians “out of an abundance of caution” and that students were not in any danger.

Neither school officials nor police were available to provide more information Tuesday evening.